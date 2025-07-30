 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Harry Thompson joins The Daily Beast from the Daily Star

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
The Daily Beast has appointed Harry Thompson as a reporter. Harry will be focusing on news from the US and around the world, as well as politics and current affairs.

Harry joins from his senior features writer role at the Daily Star.

