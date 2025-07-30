Harry Thompson joins The Daily Beast from the Daily Star
The Daily Beast has appointed Harry Thompson as a reporter. Harry will be focusing on news from the US and around the world, as well as politics and current affairs.
Harry joins from his senior features writer role at the Daily Star.
