Lloyd Coombes set to join the Daily Star
Daily Star has appointed Lloyd Coombes as gaming lead. Lloyd will be covering gaming and some tech products.
Lloyd will be joining on 7 November and will be working at the national press Reach plc publication on a freelance basis.
