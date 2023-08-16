 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
National and Regional Press

Role change for Jessica Phillips at Daily Star

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Star has appointed Jessica Phillips as acting assistant showbiz/TV editor. Her responsibilities are still mostly on the showbiz and TV desk (concentrating on American showbiz) but she will also be covering more breaking news stories across the entire Daily Star site.

Jessica previously served as a senior showbiz reporter on the Reach plc national press title.

Daily Star Jessica Phillips

