Role change for Jessica Phillips at Daily Star
Daily Star has appointed Jessica Phillips as acting assistant showbiz/TV editor. Her responsibilities are still mostly on the showbiz and TV desk (concentrating on American showbiz) but she will also be covering more breaking news stories across the entire Daily Star site.
Jessica previously served as a senior showbiz reporter on the Reach plc national press title.
Recent news related to Daily Star
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jessica Phillips
-
Daily Star
93 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story