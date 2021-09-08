Appointments and departures at BBC News

BBC News has confirmed the following appointments and departures:

Music reporter Mark Savage has been appointed as music correspondent. He tweets @mrdiscopop.

Education correspondent Sean Coughlan will join the On the Day and Commissioning team as a correspondent. He will also cover royal stories. Sean tweets @seanjcoughlan.

Sian Lloyd is leaving the BBC after more than 25 years as a reporter, correspondent and presenter.

Ben Hunte is leaving after three years as LGBT correspondent.

South West reporter Sarah Ransome will leave after more than 30 years of reporting.