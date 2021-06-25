 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
BBC News makes overseas bureaux appointments

By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
BBC News

BBC News has made a number of appointments to its overseas bureaux:

John Sudworth has been appointed as North America correspondent in New York; Nomia Iqbal will be stationed at Washington DC as Washington correspondent; Imelda Flattery will also move to Washington DC as Americas bureaux chief; Laura Bicker and Secunder Kermani are moving to Beijing as China correspondents; Anna Foster is switching to Middle East correspondent in Beirut; Jessica Parker will transfer to Brussels as Europe correspondent.

 

