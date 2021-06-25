BBC News makes overseas bureaux appointments

BBC News has made a number of appointments to its overseas bureaux:

John Sudworth has been appointed as North America correspondent in New York; Nomia Iqbal will be stationed at Washington DC as Washington correspondent; Imelda Flattery will also move to Washington DC as Americas bureaux chief; Laura Bicker and Secunder Kermani are moving to Beijing as China correspondents; Anna Foster is switching to Middle East correspondent in Beirut; Jessica Parker will transfer to Brussels as Europe correspondent.