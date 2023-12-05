 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Freelance update: Ashni Lakhani

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
54 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC News‘s senior producer and director Ashni Lakhani has gone freelance.

Ashni has relocated to Dubai and will be working on stories across the region – writing, filming, editing, producing and directing across online, radio, news, TV and documentaries. She will be available for commissions from mid-December.

Ashni recently won the Young Journalist of the Year award at the 2023 Media Freedom Awards. Find more information on Ashni’s website.

Ashni Lakhani BBC News Freelance Journalist

