Freelance update: Ashni Lakhani

BBC News‘s senior producer and director Ashni Lakhani has gone freelance.

Ashni has relocated to Dubai and will be working on stories across the region – writing, filming, editing, producing and directing across online, radio, news, TV and documentaries. She will be available for commissions from mid-December.

Ashni recently won the Young Journalist of the Year award at the 2023 Media Freedom Awards. Find more information on Ashni’s website.