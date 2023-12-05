Freelance update: Ashni Lakhani
BBC News‘s senior producer and director Ashni Lakhani has gone freelance.
Ashni has relocated to Dubai and will be working on stories across the region – writing, filming, editing, producing and directing across online, radio, news, TV and documentaries. She will be available for commissions from mid-December.
Ashni recently won the Young Journalist of the Year award at the 2023 Media Freedom Awards. Find more information on Ashni’s website.
