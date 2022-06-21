 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

BBC Newsnight’s Lewis Goodall confirms his departure

Global Radio
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Newsnight‘s policy editor Lewis Goodall has confirmed he will be joining Global in September 2022.

He will be the analysis & investigations editor reporting on breaking stories in the UK and beyond, and will create high impact content for the podcast, Global Player and social channels for LBC.

Lewis will also be the co-host alongside Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel‘s podcast which will launch this autumn.

BBC Newsnight Emily Maitlis Global Jon Sopel LBC Lewis Goodall

