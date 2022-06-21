BBC Newsnight’s Lewis Goodall confirms his departure
BBC Newsnight‘s policy editor Lewis Goodall has confirmed he will be joining Global in September 2022.
He will be the analysis & investigations editor reporting on breaking stories in the UK and beyond, and will create high impact content for the podcast, Global Player and social channels for LBC.
Lewis will also be the co-host alongside Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel‘s podcast which will launch this autumn.
