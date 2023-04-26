 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Colin Brazier and Clare Foges have joined LBC

LBC
By Martina Losi
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

LBC has appointed Colin Brazier and Clare Foges as presenters. Clare and Colin joined on 22 April.

Colin, a former TV presenter at GB News and previously at Sky News for over 20 years, hosts LBC’s weeknight programme starting at  10pm.

Clare, formerly a columnist for The Times, is the host of the Saturday afternoon show, broadcast on the radio from 4pm.

Clare Foges Colin Brazier LBC

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Clare Foges
  • Colin Brazier
  • Clare Foges - LBC
    1 contacts
  • Colin Brazier - LBC
    1 contacts
  • GB News
    83 contacts
  • LBC
    62 contacts
  • Sky News
    244 contacts
  • The Times
    388 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login