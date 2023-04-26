Colin Brazier and Clare Foges have joined LBC
LBC has appointed Colin Brazier and Clare Foges as presenters. Clare and Colin joined on 22 April.
Colin, a former TV presenter at GB News and previously at Sky News for over 20 years, hosts LBC’s weeknight programme starting at 10pm.
Clare, formerly a columnist for The Times, is the host of the Saturday afternoon show, broadcast on the radio from 4pm.
