Promotion for Nick Sutton at Sky News
Sky News has promoted Nick Sutton to director of platforms.
Nick will be responsible for the broadcaster’s output across digital, TV and audio, including driving the “quality, consistency and cross promotion” across all the platforms. He was previously head of digital output at Sky News.
