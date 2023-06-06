Ben Davies joins GIVEMESPORT from the Daily Mirror
GIVEMESPORT has appointed Ben Davies as combat sports lead (editor). Ben will be covering boxing and MMA and is interested in any press releases and interview opportunities relating to these.
Ben joins from his boxing and MMA writer role at the Daily Mirror, and has also previously served as editor for Global Boxing.
Recent news related to Daily Mirror or GIVEMESPORT
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ben Davies
-
Daily Mirror
195 contacts
-
GIVEMESPORT
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story