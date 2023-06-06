 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Ben Davies joins GIVEMESPORT from the Daily Mirror

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

GIVEMESPORT has appointed Ben Davies as combat sports lead (editor). Ben will be covering boxing and MMA and is interested in any press releases and interview opportunities relating to these.

Ben joins from his boxing and MMA writer role at the Daily Mirror, and has also previously served as editor for Global Boxing.

 

