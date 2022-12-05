 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Bloomberg announces upcoming series

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has signed Dr Hannah Fry to host its upcoming series ‘The Future with Hannah Fry’. Launching February 22nd 2023,it will explore the science, technology and people on the cusp of the most transformative breakthroughs of our age.

Bloomberg Media is creating the series in collaboration with production company Windfall Films, and it will join Kal Penn’s ‘Getting Warmer’ in Bloomberg’s slate of upcoming shows. The show will also explore breakthroughs across themes such artificial intelligence, crypto, climate, chemistry and ethics.

Dr Hannah Fry is a Professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London, as well as an author, television presenter and podcast host.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bloomberg UK
    429 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login