Bloomberg announces upcoming series

Bloomberg has signed Dr Hannah Fry to host its upcoming series ‘The Future with Hannah Fry’. Launching February 22nd 2023,it will explore the science, technology and people on the cusp of the most transformative breakthroughs of our age.

Bloomberg Media is creating the series in collaboration with production company Windfall Films, and it will join Kal Penn’s ‘Getting Warmer’ in Bloomberg’s slate of upcoming shows. The show will also explore breakthroughs across themes such artificial intelligence, crypto, climate, chemistry and ethics.

Dr Hannah Fry is a Professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London, as well as an author, television presenter and podcast host.