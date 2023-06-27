Bloomberg appointment for Sofia Horta e Costa
Bloomberg has appointed Sofia Horta e Costa to to the role of markets editor in London.
Sofia leaves her previous role at Bloomberg as chief China markets correspondent in Hong Kong and will be working on the Markets Today team including on its blog, radio, and television. She can be followed on Twitter @SofiaHCBBG.
Recent news related to Bloomberg Markets or Bloomberg UK
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sofia Horta e Costa
-
Bloomberg Markets
8 contacts
-
Bloomberg UK
442 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story