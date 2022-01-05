Bloomberg hires Abhinav Ramnarayan
Bloomberg has appointed Abhinav Ramnarayan to the role of corporate finance reporter in London.
Abhinav moves from his previous role at Reuters as capital markets correspondent, and can be followed on Twitter @abhinavvr.
Recent news related to Bloomberg News (UK) or Reuters
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Abhinav Ramnarayan
-
Bloomberg News (UK)
340 contacts
-
Reuters
280 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story