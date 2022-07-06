Bloomberg hires Anna Irrera
Bloomberg has appointed Anna Irrera to the role of senior editor on Bloomberg Crypto in London.
Anna moves from her previous role as chief fintech correspondent at Reuters, and can be followed on Twitter @annairrera.
