Bloomberg hires Silas Brown
Bloomberg has appointed Silas Brown to the role of reporter.
Silas moves from his previous role as leveraged finance editor at GlobalCapital. He will now be covering private credit on the Bloomberg credit team, and can be followed on Twitter @silasfelixbrown.
