News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Silas Brown promoted at Bloomberg UK

Bloomberg
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg has promoted Silas Brown to the position of a senior reporter at Bloomberg UK, where he continues to cover markets, private credit, bank lending and deals. Prior to this, Silas was a reporter on the Bloomberg News credit team.

