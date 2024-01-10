Silas Brown promoted at Bloomberg UK
Bloomberg has promoted Silas Brown to the position of a senior reporter at Bloomberg UK, where he continues to cover markets, private credit, bank lending and deals. Prior to this, Silas was a reporter on the Bloomberg News credit team.
