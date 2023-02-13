Bloomberg launches Bloomberg Originals
Bloomberg has launched Bloomberg Originals, a brand for streaming original video programming
Bloomberg Originals will feature series at the intersection of business and culture; exploring climate change, technology, finance, sports, and more. Bloomberg Quicktake, the streaming platform’s former name, will now focus on carrying short-format Bloomberg Originals and news content on social media platforms.
