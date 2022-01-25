Bloomberg role change for Archie Hunter
Bloomberg has appointed Archie Hunter to the role of commodities trading reporter in London.
Archie moves from his previous Bloomberg role as agricultural markets (softs) reporter, and will be covering the business of commodities trading in Europe. He can be followed on Twitter @megacontango.
Recent news related to Bloomberg News (UK)
Recent news related to Archie Hunter
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Archie Hunter
-
Bloomberg News (UK)
346 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story