Bloomberg role change for Archie Hunter

Bloomberg
By Paul Burvill
21 hours ago
Bloomberg has appointed Archie Hunter to the role of commodities trading reporter in London.

Archie moves from his previous Bloomberg role as agricultural markets (softs) reporter, and will be covering the business of commodities trading in Europe. He can be followed on Twitter @megacontango.

Archie Hunter Bloomberg

