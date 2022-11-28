Bloomberg role change for Siraj Datoo
Bloomberg has appointed Siraj Datoo to the role of equality editor in London covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, commencing 1 December.
Siraj moves from his role as APAC weekend editor for Bloomberg in Singapore, and can be followed on Twitter @dats.
