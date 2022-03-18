Bloomberg role change for Tim Annett
Bloomberg has appointed Tim Annett to the role of editor in global business in New York, starting in April.
Moving from his current Bloomberg role as health team leader, Tim will be responsible for editing daily news stories, helping to improve the quality of Bloomberg global business writing, and working with other parts of the newsroom to better promote Bloomberg’s work. He can be followed on Twitter @annett_tim.
