 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Carmen Bellot named style editor at Esquire UK

Esquire
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Esquire UK has appointed Carmen Bellot as style editor. She will be covering fashion, watches, grooming and trends for the website and magazine, reporting into style director Charlie Teasdale and executive digital editor, Nick Pope. Carmen was previously a freelance fashion journalist, working with Selfridges, Fashion Minority Report and Polyester Zine. Prior to this, she was the managing editor of Because Magazine.

Carmen Bellot Esquire UK

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Because Magazine
    1 contacts
  • Esquire
    20 contacts
  • Polyester Magazine
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login