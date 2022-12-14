Carmen Bellot named style editor at Esquire UK
Esquire UK has appointed Carmen Bellot as style editor. She will be covering fashion, watches, grooming and trends for the website and magazine, reporting into style director Charlie Teasdale and executive digital editor, Nick Pope. Carmen was previously a freelance fashion journalist, working with Selfridges, Fashion Minority Report and Polyester Zine. Prior to this, she was the managing editor of Because Magazine.
