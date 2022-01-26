 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Changes to the team at Sifted

Sifted
By Sarah Acheampong
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sifted has announced several changes within its editorial team:

The media platform has promoted Amy Lewin to editor. Amy will take over the role from Michael Stothard, who will be joining the investment team at firstminute capital.

Eleanor Warnock, who is currently commissioning editor, will serve as deputy editor, from 31 January onwards.

Amy Lewin Eleanor Warnock Michael Stothard Sifted

