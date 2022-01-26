Changes to the team at Sifted
Sifted has announced several changes within its editorial team:
The media platform has promoted Amy Lewin to editor. Amy will take over the role from Michael Stothard, who will be joining the investment team at firstminute capital.
Eleanor Warnock, who is currently commissioning editor, will serve as deputy editor, from 31 January onwards.
