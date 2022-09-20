 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Charlie Cooper returns to POLITICO

POLITICO
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

POLITICO has appointed Charlie Cooper as senior energy correspondent. Charlie will be covering the geopolitics, the policy battles and the day-to-day impact of the energy crisis on millions in the EU, the UK and beyond.

Charlie was chief UK correspondent for the European edition of POLITICO up until 2021.

Charlie Cooper POLITICO

