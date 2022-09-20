Charlie Cooper returns to POLITICO
POLITICO has appointed Charlie Cooper as senior energy correspondent. Charlie will be covering the geopolitics, the policy battles and the day-to-day impact of the energy crisis on millions in the EU, the UK and beyond.
Charlie was chief UK correspondent for the European edition of POLITICO up until 2021.
