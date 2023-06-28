Chloe Street leaves Evening Standard for NET-A-PORTER
NET-A-PORTER has appointed Chloe Street as head of fashion content, following her departure as fashion editor at Evening Standard earlier this month.
Recent news related to Evening Standard or NET-A-PORTER
Recent news related to Chloe Street
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Chloe Street
-
Evening Standard
138 contacts
-
NET-A-PORTER
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story