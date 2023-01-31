Chris Wheatley joins National World as a Football Content Editor and Writer
National World plc has appointed Chris Wheatley as football content editor & writer. Chris will be covering Premier League clubs with a particular focus on Arsenal, exclusive transfer news and interviews.
He works across LondonWorld, LiverpoolWorld, NewcastleWorld and BirminghamWorld.
