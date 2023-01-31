 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Chris Wheatley joins National World as a Football Content Editor and Writer

National World plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
National World plc has appointed Chris Wheatley as football content editor & writer. Chris will be covering Premier League clubs with a particular focus on Arsenal, exclusive transfer news and interviews.

He works across LondonWorld, LiverpoolWorld, NewcastleWorld and BirminghamWorld.

 

