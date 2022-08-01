 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ralph Blackburn to join NationalWorld from LondonWorld

NationalWorld
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

NationalWorld has appointed Ralph Blackburn as head of news. Ralph will head up the news section on NationalWorld.com, covering national and foreign news

Ralph joins in mid-August from his editor role at LondonWorld, and has also previously served as news reporter at Triangle News.

A replacement editor at LondonWorld is yet to be confirmed.

LondonWorld NationalWorld Ralph Blackburn Triangle News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ralph Blackburn
  • LondonWorld
    7 contacts
  • NationalWorld
    43 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login