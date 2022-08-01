Ralph Blackburn to join NationalWorld from LondonWorld
NationalWorld has appointed Ralph Blackburn as head of news. Ralph will head up the news section on NationalWorld.com, covering national and foreign news
Ralph joins in mid-August from his editor role at LondonWorld, and has also previously served as news reporter at Triangle News.
A replacement editor at LondonWorld is yet to be confirmed.
