Ciara Phelan leaves the Irish Daily Mirror to join Irish Examiner
Irish Examiner has appointed Ciara Phelan as political correspondent, covering political news from across Ireland.
Ciara joins on 5 September from her political correspondent role at the Irish Daily Mirror. She has also previously served as journalist/researcher at Newstalk FM.
