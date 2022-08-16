 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ciara Phelan leaves the Irish Daily Mirror to join Irish Examiner

Irish Examiner
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Irish Examiner has appointed Ciara Phelan as political correspondent, covering political news from across Ireland.

Ciara joins on 5 September from her political correspondent role at the Irish Daily Mirror. She has also previously served as journalist/researcher at Newstalk FM.

 

Ciara Phelan Irish Daily Mirror Irish Examiner

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ciara Phelan
  • Irish Daily Mirror
    34 contacts
  • Irish Examiner
    88 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login