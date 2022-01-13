Co-founder of TheArtsDesk.com seeks new challenges for the New Year
Veronica Lee is an experienced writer, editor and critic who is looking for new challenges in 2022.
In a career covering her two main interests – the arts and sport – she was a co-founder of the award-winning cultural website TheArtsDesk.com and contributes to national newspapers including The i paper, The Daily Telegraph and The Observer.
She can be contacted at verlee0409@gmail.com.
Recent news related to The Arts Desk, The Daily Telegraph, The i paper or The Observer
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
The Arts Desk
11 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
387 contacts
-
The i paper
149 contacts
-
The Observer
120 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story