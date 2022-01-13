 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Co-founder of TheArtsDesk.com seeks new challenges for the New Year

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
1 day ago
Veronica Lee is an experienced writer, editor and critic who is looking for new challenges in 2022.

In a career covering her two main interests – the arts and sport – she was a co-founder of the award-winning cultural website TheArtsDesk.com and contributes to national newspapers including The i paper, The Daily Telegraph and The Observer.

She can be contacted at verlee0409@gmail.com.

