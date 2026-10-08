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News / National and Regional Press

Connor Sephton named as overnight editor at Sky News

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has appointed Connor Sephton as overnight editor, working across the website and app.

Connor was previously a freelance journalist and radio newsreader at Sky News, The Guardian and the BBC.

Connor Sephton Sky News

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  • Connor Sephton
  • BBC Radio Berkshire
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  • BBC Radio Oxford
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  • The Guardian
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