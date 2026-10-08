Connor Sephton named as overnight editor at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Connor Sephton as overnight editor, working across the website and app.
Connor was previously a freelance journalist and radio newsreader at Sky News, The Guardian and the BBC.
Recent news related to BBC Radio Berkshire, BBC Radio Oxford, Sky News or The Guardian
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Connor Sephton
-
BBC Radio Berkshire
17 contacts
-
BBC Radio Oxford
15 contacts
-
Sky News
244 contacts
-
The Guardian
704 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story