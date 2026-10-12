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Marina Hyde leaves The Guardian after 25 years

The Guardian
By Helen Wilson
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Guardian columnist Marina Hyde has left the newspaper after working there for 25 years.  Her final column was on October 2nd.

She has launched Always On with Marina Hyde where she will write regular opinion articles and present a You Tube show covering politics, entertainment, sport, the media and more.

She will also continue to host The Rest is Entertainment podcast with Richard Osman.

Always On with Marina Hyde Marina Hyde The Guardian The Rest is Entertainment

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