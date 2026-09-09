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News / National and Regional Press

Sky News introduces Sunday Morning with…

Sunday Morning with
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has introduced a new format for its flagship Sunday morning current affairs programme, with a rotating line-up of guest presenters. Renamed Sunday Morning with…, the programme will initially be hosted by Rachel Johnson, Kamal Ahmed, Kate McCann and Helen Lewis consecutively, with further presenters to be announced.

The programme will continue to feature politics and interviews while also focusing beyond Westminster, with greater emphasis on discussion and debate around issues affecting life across the UK. The programme will air live across Sky News and its digital and social platforms.

Sky News Sunday Morning with...

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