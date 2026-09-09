Sky News introduces Sunday Morning with…

Sky News has introduced a new format for its flagship Sunday morning current affairs programme, with a rotating line-up of guest presenters. Renamed Sunday Morning with…, the programme will initially be hosted by Rachel Johnson, Kamal Ahmed, Kate McCann and Helen Lewis consecutively, with further presenters to be announced.

The programme will continue to feature politics and interviews while also focusing beyond Westminster, with greater emphasis on discussion and debate around issues affecting life across the UK. The programme will air live across Sky News and its digital and social platforms.