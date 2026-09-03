Madeline Ratcliffe Takes Up New Role At Sky News As Executive Producer
Sky News has promoted Madeline Ratcliffe to the role of executive producer (political editor unit). In this role she is responsible for all of the political editor’s output, from live shows, to podcasts, and daily political analysis and breaking news.
Madeline was previously the political news editor and producer at Sky News.
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