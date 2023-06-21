Role change for Madeline Ratcliffe at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Madeline Ratcliffe as political news editor and producer. Madeline, previously specialist economics producer at Sky News, will mainly be focussed on strategic planning. She can be found tweeting @maddylratcliffe.
Recent news related to Sky News
Recent news related to Madeline Ratcliffe
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Madeline Ratcliffe
-
Sky News
245 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story