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News / National and Regional Press

Louis Degenhardt to join Channel 4 News as head of platforms

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 News has appointed Louis Degenhardt as head of platforms, starting in Autumn. Louis joins from Global, where he was executive producer of The News Agents political podcast. He has also held senior editorial roles at Sky News and BBC Newsnight.

As head of platforms, Louis will lead the integration of platform strategy across Channel 4 News’ broadcast and digital output.

Channel 4 News Louis Degenhardt

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