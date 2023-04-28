 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Constance Kampfner covering the arts at The Times

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
5 hours ago
The Times has announced that Constance Kampfner is covering the arts beat while David Sanderson is on sabbatical. She is interested in receiving news on all things cultural including music, theatre, literature, film and visual art.

Constance has been with The Times since 2021, she can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/conky_k

