Constance Kampfner covering the arts at The Times
The Times has announced that Constance Kampfner is covering the arts beat while David Sanderson is on sabbatical. She is interested in receiving news on all things cultural including music, theatre, literature, film and visual art.
Constance has been with The Times since 2021, she can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/conky_k
