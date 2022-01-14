Dan Stewart moves to the Financial Times
The Financial Times has appointed Dan Stewart as longform editor. Dan previously spent eight years at TIME magazine in roles including Europe editor and international editor.
He can be found tweeting @thatdanstewart.
