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News / National and Regional Press

Daniella Clarke selected as Features Sub-Editor at The Times

The Times
By Sarah Acheampong
1 hour ago
[email protected]

Daniella Clarke has been appointed as the features sub-editor at The Times & Sunday Times. She previously served as a sub-editor at Hearst, writing across ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Vice, House Beautiful, Polyester and HUNGER.

Daniella Clarke ELLE UK Harper's Bazaar House Beautiful HUNGER Polyester The Sunday Times The Times VICE UK

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  • Daniella Clarke
  • ELLE UK
    52 contacts
  • Harper's Bazaar
    43 contacts
  • House Beautiful
    17 contacts
  • HUNGER Magazine
    7 contacts
  • Polyester Magazine
    3 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    224 contacts
  • The Times
    434 contacts
  • VICE UK (Online)
    2 contacts
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