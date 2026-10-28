Miranda Levy joins Good Housekeeping as content director

Good Housekeeping has appointed Miranda Levy as content director, focusing on boosting health and wellbeing content.

Miranda was previously a freelance writer, editor and content creator, working across titles including The Telegraph, Daily Mail, YOU magazine, Independent, Sunday Times, i, Good Housekeeping, and other national media brands. She has also worked as senior commissioning editor of the Telegraph, editor of Mother&Baby, contributing editor at Grazia and launch feature editor at Glamour.