 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Miranda Levy joins Good Housekeeping as content director

Good-Housekeeping
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
[email protected]

Good Housekeeping has appointed Miranda Levy as content director, focusing on boosting health and wellbeing content.

Miranda was previously a freelance writer, editor and content creator, working across titles including The Telegraph, Daily Mail, YOU magazine, Independent, Sunday Times, i, Good Housekeeping, and other national media brands. She has also worked as senior commissioning editor of the Telegraph, editor of Mother&Baby, contributing editor at Grazia and launch feature editor at Glamour.

Good Housekeeping Miranda Levy

Recent news related to GLAMOUR UK, Good Housekeeping, Grazia, Mother&Baby, The i paper, The Independent, The Sunday Times or YOU magazine - Mail on Sunday

Daniella Clarke selected as Features Sub-Editor at The Times

Anna Jane Begley joins YOU Magazine

Stylist welcomes Fleurine Tideman as a writer

Freelance update: Dominic Cadogan

Ben Riley-Smith joins The Sunday Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Miranda Levy
  • GLAMOUR UK
    17 contacts
  • Good Housekeeping
    37 contacts
  • Grazia
    51 contacts
  • Mother&Baby
    5 contacts
  • The i paper
    182 contacts
  • The Independent
    219 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    224 contacts
  • YOU magazine - Mail on Sunday
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login