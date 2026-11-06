Roisin Kelly joins The Times & Sunday Times
The Times & The Sunday Times have selected Roisin Kelly as the US correspondent, having previously served as the commissioning editor of news review for the titles.
She will be covering news, human interest stories and exclusive interviews from New York.
Recent news related to The Sunday Times or The Times
Recent news related to Roisin Kelly
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Roisin Kelly
-
The Sunday Times
227 contacts
-
The Times
436 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story