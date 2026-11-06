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News / National and Regional Press

Roisin Kelly joins The Times & Sunday Times

The Times
By Sarah Acheampong
14 hours ago
[email protected]

The Times & The Sunday Times have selected Roisin Kelly as the US correspondent, having previously served as the commissioning editor of news review for the titles.

She will be covering news, human interest stories and exclusive interviews from New York.

Roisin Kelly The Sunday Times The Times

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