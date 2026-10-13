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News / Consumer

Stylist welcomes Fleurine Tideman as a writer

Stylist
By Sarah Acheampong
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Stylist has named Fleurine Tideman as a writer, covering relationships, wellness, and mental health. She previously served as a freelance writer for Marie Claire, Glamour, Pop Sugar, Betches, and Dazed.

Dazed Fleurine Tideman GLAMOUR UK Marie Claire Stylist

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  • Fleurine Tideman
  • Dazed
    21 contacts
  • GLAMOUR UK
    17 contacts
  • marie claire
    14 contacts
  • Stylist
    34 contacts
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