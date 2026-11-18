David Ellis joins The Good Food Guide
The Good Food Guide has appointed David Ellis as a columnist. David will be writing a monthly newsletter, with each edition exploring a different London-focused theme, containing a mix of reviews, announcements, and general riffs on London’s restaurants and bars.
David previously held the position of a restaurant critic for the London Standard.
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