 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Denise Primbet joins GLAMOUR UK as Commerce Writer

Glamour
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GLAMOUR UK has appointed Denise Primbet as commerce writer, covering everything related to shopping with a heavy focus on beauty (makeup, skincare, hair products and more).

She mainly produces evergreen roundups of the best products in certain categories with affiliate linking, as well as shorter-form stories centred around beauty.

Denise joined from her previous role as a lifestyle reporter role at Newsweek, and has also previously served as news writer for Future plc.

Denise Primbet Future Plc GLAMOUR UK Newsweek

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Denise Primbet
  • GLAMOUR
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login