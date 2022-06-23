Denise Primbet joins GLAMOUR UK as Commerce Writer

GLAMOUR UK has appointed Denise Primbet as commerce writer, covering everything related to shopping with a heavy focus on beauty (makeup, skincare, hair products and more).

She mainly produces evergreen roundups of the best products in certain categories with affiliate linking, as well as shorter-form stories centred around beauty.

Denise joined from her previous role as a lifestyle reporter role at Newsweek, and has also previously served as news writer for Future plc.