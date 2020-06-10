Digital director Rebecca Holman returns to Grazia

Grazia’s digital director Rebecca Holman has returned from leave. She can be found tweeting @Rebecca_hol and on Instagram @rebecca_holman. Former acting digital director Lynn Enright has now returned to freelance journalism, but will serve as contributing editor at Grazia. Lynn has written for newspapers, magazines and websites including The Guardian, The Irish Times, Vogue and ES Magazine. Her work can be viewed at lynnenright.com and she can be found tweeting @lynnenright and on Instagram @lynnenright.