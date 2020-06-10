 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Digital director Rebecca Holman returns to Grazia

By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Grazia

Grazia’s digital director Rebecca Holman has returned from leave. She can be found tweeting @Rebecca_hol and on Instagram @rebecca_holman. Former acting digital director Lynn Enright has now returned to freelance journalism, but will serve as contributing editor at Grazia. Lynn has written for newspapers, magazines and websites including The Guardian, The Irish Times, Vogue and ES Magazine. Her work can be viewed at lynnenright.com and she can be found tweeting @lynnenright and on Instagram @lynnenright.

