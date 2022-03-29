Eddie Mair to retire from LBC in the Autumn
LBC‘s drivetime host Eddie Mair has announced that he will retire in August.
Eddie has spent the last four years presenting on LBC and has been in the industry for 40 years, including twenty at the helm of BBC Radio 4‘s PM.
Recent news related to Eddie Mair - LBC or LBC
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Eddie Mair
-
Eddie Mair - LBC
3 contacts
-
LBC
64 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story