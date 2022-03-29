 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Eddie Mair to retire from LBC in the Autumn

LBC
By Andrew Strutt
21 hours ago
LBC‘s drivetime host Eddie Mair has announced that he will retire in August.

Eddie has spent the last four years presenting on LBC and has been in the industry for 40 years, including twenty at the helm of BBC Radio 4‘s PM.

