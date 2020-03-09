 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Eleanor Mills stepping down at The Sunday Times

By Seamus Hasson
20 hours ago
The Sunday Times editorial director and The Sunday Times Magazine editor Eleanor Mills is to step down from her role.

Eleanor said: ‘I have been exceptionally fortunate to have enjoyed every minute of the last 22 years at The Times and The Sunday Times. I have worked with some of the most inspiring people in the industry and over time I have been given the opportunity to edit some flagship parts of a great paper and to write my own column.’

Rebekah Brooks, CEO News UK said: ‘Eleanor has had a stellar career at News UK, in leading editorial positions across both The Times and The Sunday Times. On The Sunday Times Magazine she has edited with real talent, bringing in big exclusives and creating an unmissable read.

‘She has approached every role with huge energy and innovative vision. She has been a trailblazer in her work as chair of Women in Journalism and been a great ambassador for the company. I wish her every success in her next chapter.’

Eleanor joined The Sunday Times in 1998 as the youngest ever features editor. She became editor of the Saturday edition of The Times in 2008, returning to The Sunday Times as associate editor and a columnist a year later. Editorial director of The Sunday Times since June 2012, she became editor of The Sunday Times Magazine in 2015.

In 2018, under Eleanor’s editorship, The Sunday Times Magazine won Supplement of the Year at the Press Awards for the first time in its history.

 

 

Tags:
Eleanor Mills The Sunday Times The Sunday Times Magazine