Eleanor Mills stepping down at The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times editorial director and The Sunday Times Magazine editor Eleanor Mills is to step down from her role.

Eleanor said: ‘I have been exceptionally fortunate to have enjoyed every minute of the last 22 years at The Times and The Sunday Times. I have worked with some of the most inspiring people in the industry and over time I have been given the opportunity to edit some flagship parts of a great paper and to write my own column.’

Rebekah Brooks, CEO News UK said: ‘Eleanor has had a stellar career at News UK, in leading editorial positions across both The Times and The Sunday Times. On The Sunday Times Magazine she has edited with real talent, bringing in big exclusives and creating an unmissable read.

‘She has approached every role with huge energy and innovative vision. She has been a trailblazer in her work as chair of Women in Journalism and been a great ambassador for the company. I wish her every success in her next chapter.’

Eleanor joined The Sunday Times in 1998 as the youngest ever features editor. She became editor of the Saturday edition of The Times in 2008, returning to The Sunday Times as associate editor and a columnist a year later. Editorial director of The Sunday Times since June 2012, she became editor of The Sunday Times Magazine in 2015.

In 2018, under Eleanor’s editorship, The Sunday Times Magazine won Supplement of the Year at the Press Awards for the first time in its history.