News / National and Regional Press

Emma Loffhagen joins The Guardian’s Saturday Magazine

The Guardian
By Tahmina Mannan
12 hours ago
Emma Loffhagen has been appointed culture & lifestyle commissioning editor at The Guardian’s Saturday Magazine.

Emma starts this role today (Feb 3rd) and will be in charge of the magazine’s experience column, You Be The Judge. She’ll also edit the newsletter every other week, and be commissioning across lifestyle and culture.

She was previously feature/culture writer and columnist at The Evening Standard.

