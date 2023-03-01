 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Emmeline Saunders moves over to Daily Mirror print edition

Daily Mirror
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Mirror has appointed Emmeline Saunders as a print features writer. She will be covering real-life stories and exclusives, celebrity interviews, nostalgic topics, quirky things to do in the UK, taste tests and issues in which she can build a paper campaign around.

Emmeline previously served as opinion editor for Mirror Online.

Daily Mirror Emmeline Saunders Mirror Online

