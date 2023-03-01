Emmeline Saunders moves over to Daily Mirror print edition
Daily Mirror has appointed Emmeline Saunders as a print features writer. She will be covering real-life stories and exclusives, celebrity interviews, nostalgic topics, quirky things to do in the UK, taste tests and issues in which she can build a paper campaign around.
Emmeline previously served as opinion editor for Mirror Online.
