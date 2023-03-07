 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Evan Hall to join Sky News as output producer

Sky News
By Amy Wilson
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sky News has appointed Evan Hall as output producer. Evan is currently an output producer at ITV News London, and prior to this worked as a production journalist at ITV News Channel TV. He can be found tweeting @JournoEvHall.

Evan Hall ITV News London Sky News

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Evan Hall
  • ITV News Channel TV
    11 contacts
  • ITV News London
    22 contacts
  • Sky News
    240 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login