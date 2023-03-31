Faith Ridler named live politics reporter at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Faith Ridler as a live politics reporter, working on the Westminster team from mid-April. Faith has worked at Sky News since 2021 and is currently a live reporter. She can be found tweeting @FaithLRidler.
Recent news related to Sky News
Recent news related to Faith Ridler
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Faith Ridler
-
Sky News
244 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story