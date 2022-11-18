 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Financial Times launches Fashion Matters

Financial Times
By Sarah Acheampong
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Financial Times has launched a weekly newsletter called Fashion Matters. Edited by Lauren Indvik, the newsletter covers the intersection of business, culture and politics within the fashion industry. The content is geared towards readers interested in clothing, branding, consumer culture and sustainability.

Financial Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Fashion Matters (Newsletter)
    1 contacts
  • Financial Times
    462 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login