Financial Times launches Fashion Matters
The Financial Times has launched a weekly newsletter called Fashion Matters. Edited by Lauren Indvik, the newsletter covers the intersection of business, culture and politics within the fashion industry. The content is geared towards readers interested in clothing, branding, consumer culture and sustainability.
